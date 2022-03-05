The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Saturday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Meanwhile, Oil surged on Friday, ending the week at multi-year highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensified and oil buyers shunned barrels from the world's second-largest exporter of crude.

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43

Crude prices posted their largest weekly gains since the middle of 2020, with the Brent benchmark up 21% and U.S. crude gaining 26%. The most commonly traded oil futures closed at levels not seen since 2013 and 2008, respectively.

Oil surged throughout the week as the United States and allies heaped sanctions on Russia that, while not aimed at Russian oil and gas sales, nonetheless squeezed its industry, and threatens a growing supply crunch in coming months.

Brent futures rose $7.65, or 6.9%, to settle at $118.11 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $8.01, or 7.4%, to end at $115.68.

