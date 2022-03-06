Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 6 March

Fuel rates today: As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Livemint

In view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are bearing the pain of surging crude oil prices with marketing margins severely hit. Oil prices rose above USD 111 a barrel on Friday.

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Sunday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are bearing the pain of surging crude oil prices with marketing margins severely hit. Oil prices rose above $111 a barrel on Friday.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43
Crude prices posted their largest weekly gains since the middle of 2020, with the Brent benchmark up 21% and U.S. crude gaining 26%. The most commonly traded oil futures closed at levels not seen since 2013 and 2008, respectively.

