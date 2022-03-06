Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 6 March

In view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are bearing the pain of surging crude oil prices with marketing margins severely hit. Oil prices rose above USD 111 a barrel on Friday.

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Sunday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are bearing the pain of surging crude oil prices with marketing margins severely hit. Oil prices rose above $111 a barrel on Friday.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43

Crude prices posted their largest weekly gains since the middle of 2020, with the Brent benchmark up 21% and U.S. crude gaining 26%. The most commonly traded oil futures closed at levels not seen since 2013 and 2008, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}