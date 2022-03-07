Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 7 March

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 7 March1 min read . 08:27 AM IST
- Petrol, diesel rates today: The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre
The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. Brent crude oil briefly surged over $10 early Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel.
Meanwhile in India, the rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Monday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.
|Cities
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|₹95.41
|₹86.67
|Mumbai
|₹109.98
|₹94.14
|Kolkata
|₹104.67
|₹89.79
|Chennai
|₹101.4
|₹91.43
Oil prices soared more than 6%, touching their highest since 2008 on Monday after the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears.
