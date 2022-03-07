Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 7 March

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 7 March

Petrol, diesel rates today: Brent crude oil briefly surged over $10 early Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel.
1 min read . 08:27 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel rates today: The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. Brent crude oil briefly surged over $10 early Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel.

The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. Brent crude oil briefly surged over $10 early Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel.

Meanwhile in India, the rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Monday.  There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Meanwhile in India, the rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Monday.  There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43
CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43

Oil prices soared more than 6%, touching their highest since 2008 on Monday after the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears.

Oil prices soared more than 6%, touching their highest since 2008 on Monday after the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!