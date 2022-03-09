The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Wednesday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Meanwhile, mid the speculations that fuel prices may rise owing to soaring crude prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli on Tuesday said oil companies are yet to meet to decide on prices.

"Petroleum Ministry with oil companies decide the rate of oil. The meeting is yet to happen. People are aware that oil prices are high in the international market. The prices are increasing also due to the ongoing war between the two countries. The meeting of the oil companies will be held in next few days following which things will be clear," the Minister told ANI.

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43

Retail prices of diesel and petrol have not been increased in India for the past four months. Analysts say the oil marketing companies, which are controlled by the government, have not hiked the retail prices of diesel and petrol since November 2021 due to state elections. It might have been because of an unofficial diktat. As the elections in the five states are now over, oil prices would be increased sooner rather than later.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.