Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 9 March

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 9 March

Petrol, diesel price: Retail prices of diesel and petrol have not been increased in India for the past four months. 
1 min read . 07:27 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 9 March

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Wednesday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Wednesday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Meanwhile, mid the speculations that fuel prices may rise owing to soaring crude prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli on Tuesday said oil companies are yet to meet to decide on prices.

Meanwhile, mid the speculations that fuel prices may rise owing to soaring crude prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli on Tuesday said oil companies are yet to meet to decide on prices.

"Petroleum Ministry with oil companies decide the rate of oil. The meeting is yet to happen. People are aware that oil prices are high in the international market. The prices are increasing also due to the ongoing war between the two countries. The meeting of the oil companies will be held in next few days following which things will be clear," the Minister told ANI.

"Petroleum Ministry with oil companies decide the rate of oil. The meeting is yet to happen. People are aware that oil prices are high in the international market. The prices are increasing also due to the ongoing war between the two countries. The meeting of the oil companies will be held in next few days following which things will be clear," the Minister told ANI.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43
CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43

Retail prices of diesel and petrol have not been increased in India for the past four months. Analysts say the oil marketing companies, which are controlled by the government, have not hiked the retail prices of diesel and petrol since November 2021 due to state elections. It might have been because of an unofficial diktat. As the elections in the five states are now over, oil prices would be increased sooner rather than later.

Retail prices of diesel and petrol have not been increased in India for the past four months. Analysts say the oil marketing companies, which are controlled by the government, have not hiked the retail prices of diesel and petrol since November 2021 due to state elections. It might have been because of an unofficial diktat. As the elections in the five states are now over, oil prices would be increased sooner rather than later.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!