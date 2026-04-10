Petrol, diesel rates on 10 April — Check fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and others

In major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, petrol prices exceed 100 per litre. Global crude oil prices rise but face weekly declines.

Mausam Jha
Published10 Apr 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Petrol Pump photographed for the budget issue. 11 march 2012. Ramesh Pathania
Petrol Pump photographed for the budget issue. 11 march 2012. Ramesh Pathania

Fuel prices across India remained unchanged at the start of the 2026–27 financial year on April 10, despite ongoing fluctuations in global crude oil markets due to disruptions along key shipping routes.

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In the national capital, New Delhi, petrol is priced at 94.77 per litre and diesel at 87.67 per litre. Mumbai continues to be one of the most expensive metros, with petrol at 103.54 per litre and diesel around 90.03 per litre.

Check fuel prices here:

CitiesPetrolDiesel
New Delhi 94.77 87.67
Kolkata 105.41 92.02
Mumbai 103.54 90.03
Bangalore 102.96 91.06
Hyderabad 107.46 95.70

In other major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, petrol prices remain above 100 per litre, while diesel prices are still below 100.

Global crude oil prices are edging higher for a second straight session, but they are still on track for their steepest weekly decline since last June. The market remains highly volatile in the wake of the U.S.–Iran ceasefire.

Brent Crude is trading in the range of $96.34 to $96.45 per barrel, while WTI Crude is priced between $97.60 and $97.96 per barrel.

Indian flagged vessels Green Asha safely reaches JNPA

The Indian flagged vessel 'Green Asha', which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 5, has safely reached Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Thursday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary of the Shipping Ministry Mukesh Mangal said all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.

"No incident involving Indian flagged vessels or Indian seafarers has been reported in the past 24 hours. The Indian flagged vessel Green Asha, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 5th of April, 2026, has safely reached JNPA earlier today...," he said.

Also Read | Trump says ‘Iran doing a poor job’ as traffic slumps in Hormuz despite ceasefire

Meanwhile, regarding the safety of Indian Nationals in West Asia, it was informed in the briefing that the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates from 11 to 12 April 2026.

During the visit, he will meet the leadership of the UAE to review bilateral cooperation and further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Additionally, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri, will be undertaking an official visit to Qatar on 9-10 April 2026.

US-Iran ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has assigned a key but previously hesitant member of his inner circle to help bring an end to the six-week conflict with Iran, while also attempting to dial back his own dramatic warning about destroying the country’s “entire civilization.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Airfare hike fears: Govt acts to ease fuel price shock for domestic airlines

JD Vance, the vice president, known for his scepticism toward foreign military interventions and prolonged troop deployments, is set to travel to Islamabad on Friday to lead mediated negotiations with Iran aimed at resolving the conflict.

JD Vance, who served in the Iraq War as a Marine and later spent two years as a U.S. senator and just over a year as vice president, has limited experience in diplomacy.

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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