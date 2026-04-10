Petrol, diesel rates on 10 April — Check fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and others

Fuel prices across India remained unchanged at the start of the 2026–27 financial year on April 10, despite ongoing fluctuations in global crude oil markets due to disruptions along key shipping routes.

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In the national capital, New Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre and diesel at ₹87.67 per litre. Mumbai continues to be one of the most expensive metros, with petrol at ₹103.54 per litre and diesel around ₹90.03 per litre.

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Cities Petrol Diesel New Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Kolkata ₹ 105.41 ₹ 92.02 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 ₹ 90.03 Bangalore ₹ 102.96 ₹ 91.06 Hyderabad ₹ 107.46 ₹ 95.70

In other major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, petrol prices remain above ₹100 per litre, while diesel prices are still below ₹100.

Global crude oil prices are edging higher for a second straight session, but they are still on track for their steepest weekly decline since last June. The market remains highly volatile in the wake of the U.S.–Iran ceasefire.

Brent Crude is trading in the range of $96.34 to $96.45 per barrel, while WTI Crude is priced between $97.60 and $97.96 per barrel.

Indian flagged vessels Green Asha safely reaches JNPA The Indian flagged vessel 'Green Asha', which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 5, has safely reached Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Thursday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary of the Shipping Ministry Mukesh Mangal said all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.

"No incident involving Indian flagged vessels or Indian seafarers has been reported in the past 24 hours. The Indian flagged vessel Green Asha, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 5th of April, 2026, has safely reached JNPA earlier today...," he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the safety of Indian Nationals in West Asia, it was informed in the briefing that the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates from 11 to 12 April 2026.

During the visit, he will meet the leadership of the UAE to review bilateral cooperation and further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Additionally, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri, will be undertaking an official visit to Qatar on 9-10 April 2026.

US-Iran ceasefire US President Donald Trump has assigned a key but previously hesitant member of his inner circle to help bring an end to the six-week conflict with Iran, while also attempting to dial back his own dramatic warning about destroying the country’s “entire civilization.”

(With inputs from agencies)

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JD Vance, the vice president, known for his scepticism toward foreign military interventions and prolonged troop deployments, is set to travel to Islamabad on Friday to lead mediated negotiations with Iran aimed at resolving the conflict.