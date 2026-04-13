Petrol, diesel rates on 13 April — Check fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & other cities

US President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Navy would quickly begin blockading ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan ended without a deal. The U.S. Central Command said the blockade would start on Monday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), targeting all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports.

Global crude oil prices jumped by around 8%, crossing the $100-per-barrel threshold in early trading after 21 hours of peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad broke down over the weekend.

Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel prices in your cities today

Cities Petrol Diesel New Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 ₹ 90.03 Chennai ₹ 100.80 ₹ 92.39 Kolkata ₹ 105.41 ₹ 92.02 Hyderabad ₹ 107.46 ₹ 95.70 Bangalore ₹ 102.92 ₹ 90.99

Oil and natural gas prices surged after the United States moved to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil price today Oil prices rose in early market trading after the blockade announcement. The price of U.S. crude rose 8% to $104.24 a barrel, and Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 7% to $102.29. Brent crude cost roughly $70 per barrel before the war in late February.

The war in the Middle East has disrupted global energy markets, driving up prices that risk fueling inflation while dampening economic growth. At the same time, refiners and traders worldwide are rushing to secure readily available crude shipments as physical supplies tighten.

Iran says, ‘if you fight, we will fight' As reported by AP, a chorus of top-ranking Iranian officials threatened retaliation. Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser and a former Revolutionary Guard Commander, wrote on X that the country’s armed forces had “major untouched levers” to counter a Hormuz blockade. He said Iran would not be coerced by “tweets and imaginary plans.”

Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who led Iran’s side in the talks, addressed Trump in a statement on his return to Iran: “If you fight, we will fight.”

India boosts 5-kg LPG supply amid Middle East war India has increased the supply of smaller 5-kg LPG cylinders and sped up the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) connections to manage fuel availability amid disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

Since March 23, more than 1.3 million 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold, with daily sales exceeding 100,000 units, as authorities work to improve access for migrant workers and low-income households, according to an official statement.

We will not be coerced by tweets and imaginary plans.

At the same time, over 424,000 new PNG connections have been activated since March, with more than 30,000 consumers giving up LPG connections as part of the shift.

(With inputs from agencies)