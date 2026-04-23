Petrol, diesel rates on 23 April — Check fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & other cities

Petrol and diesel prices in India stayed steady on April 23, 2026, despite significant fluctuations in global oil markets driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Despite ongoing fluctuations in global oil prices, the Indian government has suggested that petrol and diesel rates are likely to remain stable for the time being. Oil marketing companies are reportedly absorbing some of the volatility to prevent sudden increases in fuel prices for consumers.

Check fuel prices in your cities here:

Cities Petrol ( ₹ /L) Diesel ( ₹ /L) New Delhi 94.72 87.62 Mumbai 104.21 92.15 Chennai 100.75 92.34 Bengaluru 102.92 89.02 Kolkata 103.94 90.76 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Patna 105.58 93.80 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Pune 104.04 90.57

Oil marketing companies revise fuel prices every day at 6 AM, taking into account changes in international crude oil rates and foreign exchange movements. This daily pricing system is intended to maintain transparency and reflect real-time market conditions for consumers.

Advertisement

Oil extends gain amid Middle East war Oil prices rose for a fourth straight day as tensions between the United States and Iran continued over control of the Strait of Hormuz, following a failure to agree on a new round of peace talks.

Brent crude traded near $104 per barrel after surging nearly 13% over the previous three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $95. U.S. US President Donald Trump said the April 7 truce would remain in effect indefinitely as Washington awaits a new peace proposal from Iran, although Tehran has indicated it is not planning any immediate negotiations.

US stocks rose U.S. stocks climbed to fresh record highs on Wednesday, driven by stronger-than-expected early-year profits from major firms including GE Vernova and Boston Scientific, among others.

Advertisement

Despite the gains, some caution remained on Wall Street as oil prices rose amid uncertainty over the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Also Read | Four beaten-down battery energy storage systems stocks to watch

The S&P 500 rose 1% to surpass its previous all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 340 points, or 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite also hit a new record, advancing 1.6%.

The recent upward momentum has been strong, with the S&P 500 posting gains in 13 of its last 16 trading sessions.

Iran-US war: What's latest? Pakistan had been planning to host a second round of talks, but the White House reportedly suspended Vice President JD Vance’s scheduled visit to Islamabad after Iran refused to engage in renewed negotiations, AP reported.

Iran has acknowledged the extension of the ceasefire but has not indicated any willingness to participate in fresh talks aimed at ending the conflict, according to state television.

Advertisement

Also Read | Air war in Iran gives way to crippling stalemate in Hormuz

At the same time, Iranian semiofficial media outlets reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched an attack on a third vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, raising further doubts about diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Nour News, Fars, and Mehr reported that the ship, identified as Euphoria, was left stranded near the Iranian coast, though no further details were provided. Iranian state television also said the Guard had already seized the other two previously targeted vessels.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways Fuel prices in India have remained stable despite global fluctuations.

Oil marketing companies are absorbing price volatility to protect consumers.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly involving Iran, significantly impact global oil markets.