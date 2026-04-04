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Petrol, diesel rates on 4 April — Check fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and others

Petrol, diesel price today, 4 April: The government has indicated that it is likely to keep the prices of petrol and diesel steady for the time being despite the global supply crisis, as oil marketing companies continue to take a hit to absorb any sudden price changes for the customers.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated4 Apr 2026, 08:46 AM IST
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Petrol, diesel price today, 4 April
Petrol, diesel price today, 4 April(REUTERS)
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Petrol, diesel price today, 4 April: Petrol rate today, as well as diesel rate today, remained unchanged despite significant fluctuations in the global oil market amid the US-Iran war in the Middle East.

The government has indicated that it is likely to keep the prices of petrol and diesel steady for the time being despite the global supply crisis, as oil marketing companies continue to take a hit to absorb any sudden price changes for the customers. The Centre had earlier announced significant cuts in special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel to provide more cushion to OMCs.

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Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 4 April

Petrol price in Delhi: Petrol price in Delhi was standing at 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Petrol price in Mumbai was standing at 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Petrol price in Kolkata was standing at 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Petrol price in Chennai was standing at 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Petrol price in Hyderabad was standing at 107.50 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Petrol price in Bengaluru was standing at 102.96 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Petrol price in Pune was standing at 103.82 per litre

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Petrol price in Lucknow: Petrol price in Lucknow was standing at 94.97 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur: Petrol price in Jaipur was standing at 104.72 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: Petrol price in Ahmedabad was standing at 94.84 per litre

Petrol price in Patna: Petrol price in Patna was standing at 105.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Petrol price in Chandigarh was standing at 94.30 per litre

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Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 4 April

Diesel price in Delhi: Diesel price in Delhi was standing at 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Diesel price in Mumbai was standing at 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Diesel price in Kolkata was standing at 92.02 per litre

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Diesel price in Chennai: Diesel price in Chennai was standing at 92.61 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Diesel price in Hyderabad was standing at 95.70 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Diesel price in Bengaluru was standing at 90.99 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Diesel price in Pune was standing at 90.74 per litre.

Diesel price in Lucknow: Diesel price in Lucknow was standing at 88.50 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur: Diesel price in Jaipur was standing at 90.18 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Diesel price in Ahmedabad was standing at 90.17 per litre

Diesel price in Patna: Diesel price in Patna was standing at 91.84 per litre

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Diesel price in Chandigarh: Diesel price in Chandigarh was standing at 82.45 per litre.

OMCs incurring significant losses

Indian OMCs are incurring massive losses on fuel sales as global crude oil prices surge amid the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East even as retail fuel prices remain unchanged, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters at an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry, said that OMCs are facing under-recoveries of about 24 per litre on petrol and 104 per litre on diesel.

"The Government of India has reduced excise duty to keep prices stable, and part of the burden is also being borne by our oil marketing companies. Currently, there is an under-recovery of about 24 per litre on petrol and 104 per litre on diesel," she said.

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About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More

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