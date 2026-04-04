Petrol, diesel rates on 4 April — Check fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and others

Petrol, diesel price today, 4 April: Petrol rate today, as well as diesel rate today, remained unchanged despite significant fluctuations in the global oil market amid the US-Iran war in the Middle East.

The government has indicated that it is likely to keep the prices of petrol and diesel steady for the time being despite the global supply crisis, as oil marketing companies continue to take a hit to absorb any sudden price changes for the customers. The Centre had earlier announced significant cuts in special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel to provide more cushion to OMCs.

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Also Read | Petrol pumps run on thin credit as oil companies tighten purse strings

Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 4 April Petrol price in Delhi: Petrol price in Delhi was standing at ₹94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Petrol price in Mumbai was standing at ₹103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Petrol price in Kolkata was standing at ₹105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Petrol price in Chennai was standing at ₹100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Petrol price in Hyderabad was standing at ₹107.50 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Petrol price in Bengaluru was standing at ₹102.96 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Petrol price in Pune was standing at ₹103.82 per litre

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Petrol price in Lucknow: Petrol price in Lucknow was standing at ₹94.97 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur: Petrol price in Jaipur was standing at ₹104.72 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: Petrol price in Ahmedabad was standing at ₹94.84 per litre

Petrol price in Patna: Petrol price in Patna was standing at ₹105.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Petrol price in Chandigarh was standing at ₹94.30 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 4 April Diesel price in Delhi: Diesel price in Delhi was standing at ₹87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Diesel price in Mumbai was standing at ₹90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Diesel price in Kolkata was standing at ₹92.02 per litre

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Diesel price in Chennai: Diesel price in Chennai was standing at ₹92.61 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Diesel price in Hyderabad was standing at ₹95.70 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Diesel price in Bengaluru was standing at ₹90.99 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Diesel price in Pune was standing at ₹90.74 per litre.

Diesel price in Lucknow: Diesel price in Lucknow was standing at ₹88.50 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur: Diesel price in Jaipur was standing at ₹90.18 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Diesel price in Ahmedabad was standing at ₹90.17 per litre

Diesel price in Patna: Diesel price in Patna was standing at ₹91.84 per litre

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Diesel price in Chandigarh: Diesel price in Chandigarh was standing at ₹82.45 per litre.

OMCs incurring significant losses Indian OMCs are incurring massive losses on fuel sales as global crude oil prices surge amid the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East even as retail fuel prices remain unchanged, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters at an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry, said that OMCs are facing under-recoveries of about ₹24 per litre on petrol and ₹104 per litre on diesel.

"The Government of India has reduced excise duty to keep prices stable, and part of the burden is also being borne by our oil marketing companies. Currently, there is an under-recovery of about ₹24 per litre on petrol and ₹104 per litre on diesel," she said.

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About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in