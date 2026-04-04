Petrol, diesel rates on 4 April — Check fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and others

Petrol, diesel price today, 4 April: Petrol rate today, as well as diesel rate today, remained unchanged despite significant fluctuations in the global oil market amid the US-Iran war in the Middle East.
The government has indicated that it is likely to keep the prices of petrol and diesel steady for the time being despite the global supply crisis, as oil marketing companies continue to take a hit to absorb any sudden price changes for the customers. The Centre had earlier announced significant cuts in special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel to provide more cushion to OMCs.
Check petrol and diesel prices in your city today.
Petrol price in Delhi: Petrol price in Delhi was standing at ₹94.77 per litre
Petrol price in Mumbai: Petrol price in Mumbai was standing at ₹103.54 per litre
Petrol price in Kolkata: Petrol price in Kolkata was standing at ₹105.41 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Petrol price in Chennai was standing at ₹100.80 per litre
Petrol price in Hyderabad: Petrol price in Hyderabad was standing at ₹107.50 per litre
Petrol price in Bengaluru: Petrol price in Bengaluru was standing at ₹102.96 per litre
Petrol price in Pune: Petrol price in Pune was standing at ₹103.82 per litre
Petrol price in Lucknow: Petrol price in Lucknow was standing at ₹94.97 per litre
Petrol price in Jaipur: Petrol price in Jaipur was standing at ₹104.72 per litre
Petrol price in Ahmedabad: Petrol price in Ahmedabad was standing at ₹94.84 per litre
Petrol price in Patna: Petrol price in Patna was standing at ₹105.54 per litre
Petrol price in Chandigarh: Petrol price in Chandigarh was standing at ₹94.30 per litre
Diesel price in Delhi: Diesel price in Delhi was standing at ₹87.67 per litre
Diesel price in Mumbai: Diesel price in Mumbai was standing at ₹90.03 per litre
Diesel price in Kolkata: Diesel price in Kolkata was standing at ₹92.02 per litre
Diesel price in Chennai: Diesel price in Chennai was standing at ₹92.61 per litre
Diesel price in Hyderabad: Diesel price in Hyderabad was standing at ₹95.70 per litre
Diesel price in Bengaluru: Diesel price in Bengaluru was standing at ₹90.99 per litre
Diesel price in Pune: Diesel price in Pune was standing at ₹90.74 per litre.
Diesel price in Lucknow: Diesel price in Lucknow was standing at ₹88.50 per litre
Diesel price in Jaipur: Diesel price in Jaipur was standing at ₹90.18 per litre
Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Diesel price in Ahmedabad was standing at ₹90.17 per litre
Diesel price in Patna: Diesel price in Patna was standing at ₹91.84 per litre
Diesel price in Chandigarh: Diesel price in Chandigarh was standing at ₹82.45 per litre.
Indian OMCs are incurring massive losses on fuel sales as global crude oil prices surge amid the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East even as retail fuel prices remain unchanged, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday.
Addressing reporters at an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry, said that OMCs are facing under-recoveries of about ₹24 per litre on petrol and ₹104 per litre on diesel.
"The Government of India has reduced excise duty to keep prices stable, and part of the burden is also being borne by our oil marketing companies. Currently, there is an under-recovery of about ₹24 per litre on petrol and ₹104 per litre on diesel," she said.