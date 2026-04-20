Petrol, diesel rates on April 20 — Check fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & other cities

Petrol and diesel sales have posted a handsome rise in demand since the US-Iran war. Petrol sales were up 7.6 per cent to 3.78 million tonne while diesel consumption rose 8.1 per cent to 8.727 million tonne, according to data from PPAC.
For the full fiscal, ATF sales were up 2 per cent to 9.161 million tonne while petrol consumption rose 6.5 per cent to 42.586 million tonne. Diesel consumption was higher by 3.6 per cent to 94.705 million tonne.
Fuel prices at the retail level in India continue to remain steady. State-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have mostly kept rates unchanged in order to cushion consumers from ongoing fluctuations in global markets.
Despite significant volatility in international commodity prices, petrol and diesel rates at state-run outlets have not been revised today.
Check city-wise updated petrol and diesel prices on April 20:
|Cities
|Petrol ( ₹/litre)
|Diesel ( ₹/litre)
|New Delhi
|₹94.77
|₹87.67
|Mumbai
|₹103.50
|₹90.03
|Bangalore
|₹102.96
|₹90.99
|Kolkata
|₹105.41
|₹92.02
|Chennai
|₹100.90
|₹92.49
|Lucknow
|₹94.69
|₹87.81
|Hyderabad
|₹107.50
|₹90.03
On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for India to remain prepared for any sudden escalation in the West Asia conflict, describing the current situation in the region as "volatile".
Singh made the comments while chairing a high-level meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) set up to monitor the situation in West Asia.
The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh described the "ground situation of the conflict as uncertain and volatile, and emphasised the need for India to remain prepared not only for de-escalation but also for any renewed escalation."
The IGoM was informed that despite a significant global supply shock, India has maintained an adequate fuel stock position, with active efforts to ensure an uninterrupted supply, the defence ministry said in a statement.
"Currently, India has inventories of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) sufficient for over 60 days of consumption. While LNG stocks sufficient for approximately 50 days and LPG stocks sufficient for approximately 40 days respectively are maintained supported by domestic production," it said.
President Donald Trump said the U.S. forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first such interception since the blockade of ports began last week.
As reported by AP, Trump said a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman “stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room” and that U.S. Marines had custody of the vessel, named Touska, and were “seeing what’s on board!”
Iran's top joint military command said that after the US attacked the ship, Iranian forces also attacked some US military ships with drones, according to Reuters.
The benchmark U.S. crude, West Texas Intermediate, jumped 7.5% on Monday to trade at $90.17 per barrel after Iran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire that had been in place since early April. Meanwhile, the global benchmark, Brent crude, rose 6.5% to $96.27 per barrel.
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