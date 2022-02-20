Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel rates for Sunday in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 20 Feb

Petrol, diesel rates for Sunday in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 20 Feb

1 min read . 10:13 AM IST Livemint

The state-run oil marketing companies(OMCs) have kept the rate of petrol prices unchanged on Sunday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for more than three months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Chennai 101.4 91.43

Meanwhile,Brent crude futures settled 57 cents, or 0.6%, higher at $93.54 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended down 69 cents, or 0.5%, at $91.07 a barrel. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Both benchmarks hit their highest levels since September 2014 on Monday, but growing prospects of easing oil sanctions against Iran has weighed on the market.

Brent posted a small 0.9% rise in its ninth weekly gain, while WTI fell 1.7% week, snapping an eight-week rally.

Meanwhile

