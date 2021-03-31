In Delhi, petrol rates were steady at ₹90.56 per litre and diesel was untouched at ₹80.87 per litre,
Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the four metros on 31 March after being revised on Tuesday. In Delhi, petrol rates were steady at ₹90.56 per litre and diesel was untouched at ₹80.87 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation.
In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.98 per litre and ₹87.96 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. The fuel rates in Mumbai are currently the highest among all four metros.