Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel rates unchanged today: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel rates unchanged today: Check rates in your city

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Staff Writer

Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the four metros on 31 March after being revised on Tuesday. In Delhi, petrol rates were steady at 90.56 per litre and diesel was untouched at 80.87 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stood at 96.98 per litre and 87.96 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. The fuel rates in Mumbai are currently the highest among all four metros.

Check the latest petrol and diesel prices here:

City Petrol Diesel

  • Delhi 90.56 80.87
  • Mumbai 96.98 87.96
  • Chennai 92.58 85.88
  • Kolkata 90.77 83.75
  • Bengaluru 93.59 85.75
  • Hyderabad 94.16 88.20
  • Bhopal 98.58 89.13
  • Patna 92.89 86.12
  • Lucknow 88.85 81.27
  • Noida 88.91 81.33

Fuel prices were earlier revised on 25 March, after they remained unchanged - and at record highs - for 24 days consecutive days.

On 25 March, petrol prices fell by 21 paise per litre and diesel prices were reduced by 20 paise.

Notably, fuel prices vary in different states owing to the taxes levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges.

