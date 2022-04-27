Petrol, diesel tax cut costs Centre 1 trillion a year

Tax on petrol and diesel has become a political issue with the Centre and states expecting each other to reduce taxes further to give relief to the consumer while public spending requirements in the aftermath of the pandemic had gone up at both central and state levels. Prime Minister Mody’s appeal on Wednesday to states which did not reduce taxes after Centre’s tax cut last November, to follow suit invited a sharp reaction from the Opposition Congress party saying that the Centre collected ₹26 trillion in last eight years in fuel taxes. Oil and gas prices in world markets surged in recent months in the wake of geopolitical tensions, with Indian basket of crude at an average of $102 per barrel in April, making the retail price inclusive of taxes high to the consumers.