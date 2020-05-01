NEW DELHI : Even though state-run oil marketing companies have not tinkered with the price of petrol and diesel since more than 40 days, the two automobile fuels would become costlier in Haryana as the state government has hiked value added tax (VAT).

The increase in rate of tax would be Re 1 per litre on petrol and ₹1.1 per litre on diesel, the state government announced after a Cabinet meeting.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the move by tweeting that the tax of " ₹1.10 per litre on petrol/diesel, bus fare hike & Market fee on fruits and veggies is the new 'JaJia Tax'!".

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja also slammed the Khattar government's move to “burden people" in the time of a crisis.

The Haryana government has also decided to increase the bus fare by 15 paise per km. The fare for ordinary, luxury and super luxury buses has been hiked from 85 paisa per passenger per km to ₹1 per passenger per km to partially meet the increased cost of operation of buses.

The cost of operation of buses has gone up from ₹37.48 per km in June 2016 to ₹52.23 per km in December 2019, it said. The Haryana Roadways has a fleet of around 4,294 buses and operate around 10.38 lakh km on a daily basis.

The public transport is off the roads due to a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The bus hike is much below the 25 per cent increase carried out in 2010-11 and 20 per cent increase in 2012-13, the statement said.

