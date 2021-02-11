Petrol, diesel today hiked for 3rd day in a row. Check latest rates here

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the third day in a row.

Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase took petrol price to an all-time high of ₹87.85 a litre in Delhi and to ₹94.36 in Mumbai.

Diesel rates rose to ₹78.03 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of ₹84.94 in Mumbai.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT) and freight.

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Metros

Delhi 87.85, 78.03

Mumbai -94.36, 84.94

Chennai 90.18, 83.18

Kolkata - 89.16, 81.61

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

Rates have risen as international oil prices crossed USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, he said on Wednesday.

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.

