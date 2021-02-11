OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel today hiked for 3rd day in a row. Check latest rates here
Diesel rates rose to ₹78.03 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of ₹84.94 in Mumbai. (HT_PRINT)
Diesel rates rose to 78.03 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of 84.94 in Mumbai. (HT_PRINT)

Petrol, diesel today hiked for 3rd day in a row. Check latest rates here

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 08:29 AM IST Staff Writer

The increase took petrol price to an all-time high of 87.85 a litre in Delhi and to 94.36 in Mumbai.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the third day in a row.

Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo

Canadian PM calls Modi for vaccine supply

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Delhi air pollution and smog

Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
File photo shows the welcoming sign at Abha airport in the popular mountain resort of the same name in the southwest of Saudi Arabia.

Yemen rebel attack on Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia sets civilian plane on fire

4 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Biden has said he believes there are areas where the U.S. and China can work closely, such as addressing climate change and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Joe Biden in first call as President with China's Xi raises human rights, trade

4 min read . 08:54 AM IST

The increase took petrol price to an all-time high of 87.85 a litre in Delhi and to 94.36 in Mumbai.

Diesel rates rose to 78.03 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of 84.94 in Mumbai.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT) and freight.

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Metros

Delhi 87.85, 78.03

Mumbai -94.36, 84.94

Chennai 90.18, 83.18

Kolkata - 89.16, 81.61

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

Rates have risen as international oil prices crossed USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, he said on Wednesday.

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout