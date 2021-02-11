Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel today hiked for 3rd day in a row. Check latest rates here
Diesel rates rose to 78.03 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of 84.94 in Mumbai.

Petrol, diesel today hiked for 3rd day in a row. Check latest rates here

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Staff Writer

The increase took petrol price to an all-time high of 87.85 a litre in Delhi and to 94.36 in Mumbai.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the third day in a row.

Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase took petrol price to an all-time high of 87.85 a litre in Delhi and to 94.36 in Mumbai.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT) and freight.

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Metros

Delhi 87.85, 78.03

Mumbai -94.36, 84.94

Chennai 90.18, 83.18

Kolkata - 89.16, 81.61

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

Rates have risen as international oil prices crossed USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, he said on Wednesday.

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.

