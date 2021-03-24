Petrol, diesel under GST: 'Not possible in next 8-10 yrs,' Sushil Modi explains

If petroleum products are brought under the GST, 28% tax would be collected on them as that is the highest slab in the tax regime, he explained. "At present, 60% tax is being collected on petroleum products. This would result in a shortfall of ₹2 lakh crore to 2.5 lakh crore (to both the Centre and states). If we collect 28% tax on petroleum products, then only ₹14 would be collected (per litre) against ₹60 at present," he pointed out.