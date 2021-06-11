After the increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹95.85, whereas diesel costs ₹86.75 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.04 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.15 per litre.
Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹106.94 a litre and diesel at ₹99.80.
This is the 23rd time that fuel prices have risen since 4 May, when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections.
Since then, petrol prices have gone up by over ₹6 per litre.
The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.