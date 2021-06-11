Fuel rates are continuing to soar at a record high across the country after another rate revision on Friday.

While petrol got costlier by 31 paise per litre in the national capital, diesel rates went up by 28 paise per litre, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

After the increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹95.85, whereas diesel costs ₹86.75 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.04 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.15 per litre.

Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹106.94 a litre and diesel at ₹99.80.

This is the 23rd time that fuel prices have risen since 4 May, when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections.

Since then, petrol prices have gone up by over ₹6 per litre.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹95.85 per litre; diesel prices – ₹86.75 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹102.04 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.15 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹95.80 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.60 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹97.19 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.42 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹99.05 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.97 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹99.62 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.57 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹97.58 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.95 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹102.66 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.87 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹98.74 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.80 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹92.19 per litre; diesel prices – ₹86.40 per litre

Slowing demand

The hike in prices comes even as demand has fallen by 1.5% in May compared with the same month last year, reported news agency Reuters.

Consumption of oil totalled 15.11 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Petrol sales were 12.4% higher from a year earlier at 1.99 million tonnes.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.