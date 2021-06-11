This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After the increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹95.85, whereas diesel costs ₹86.75 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.04 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.15 per litre.
Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹106.94 a litre and diesel at ₹99.80.
This is the 23rd time that fuel prices have risen since 4 May, when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections.
Since then, petrol prices have gone up by over ₹6 per litre.
The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.