Fuel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Sunday after breaching the ₹100-mark in 12 states and union territories.

In the fifteenth increase this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 25 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The recent revision took the rate of petrol to ₹98.46 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at ₹88.90. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹104.46 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹96.42 per litre.

Further, another state capital -- Chennai -- is on the brink of joining the list of cities where auto fuel is retailing above ₹100. Petrol is currently being sold at ₹99.49 in the southern city, whereas diesel costs ₹93.46.

After Saturday's steep hike, the price of petrol has already breached the psychological mark in several towns of Tamil Nadu, including Salem, Vellore and Cuddalore.

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bengaluru saw petrol retailing above ₹100 last week. The rates in Patna and Thiruvananthapuram crossed the mark on Saturday.

The fuel now costs people in 12 states and UTs over ₹100 -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, had crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan earlier this month. It has now crossed the same mark in a couple of places in Odisha too.

The hike on Sunday was the 31st since 4 May, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 31 increases, the price of petrol has risen by ₹8.06 per litre and diesel by ₹8.12 a litre.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹98.46 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.90 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹104.56 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.42 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹98.30 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.75 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹99.49 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.46 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹101.75 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.25 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹102.32 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.90 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹100.44 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.44 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹105.18 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.99 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹100.47 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.24 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹94.69 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.54 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – ₹106.71 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.63 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – ₹99.24 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.88 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – ₹101.44 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.52 per litre





