The fuel now costs over ₹100 in 16 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi and West Bengal
Rising for the fifth time this month after a day's hiatus, petrol rates have breached the ₹100-mark in the national capital and West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.
Fuel prices hit an all-time high as petrol got costlier by 35 paise in Delhi on Wednesday, while diesel rose by 17 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.
The revision has taken the cost of petrol to ₹100.21 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at ₹89.53. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.25 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.09 per litre.
This is the first time that the fuel is retailing above ₹100 in all metro cities.
Bhopal had in May become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July.
Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, has also crossed the psychological mark in some places of Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
The central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. Centre levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 a litre on diesel.