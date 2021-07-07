Rising for the fifth time this month after a day's hiatus, petrol rates have breached the ₹100-mark in the national capital and West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.

Fuel prices hit an all-time high as petrol got costlier by 35 paise in Delhi on Wednesday, while diesel rose by 17 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The revision has taken the cost of petrol to ₹100.21 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at ₹89.53. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.25 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.09 per litre.

This is the first time that the fuel is retailing above ₹100 in all metro cities.

Bhopal had in May become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July.

Petrol now costs over ₹100 in 16 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi and West Bengal.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, has also crossed the psychological mark in some places of Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. Centre levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 a litre on diesel.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹100.21 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.53 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹106.25 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.09 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹100.23 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.50 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹101.06 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.06 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹103.56 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.89 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹104.14 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.58 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹102.19 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.10 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹107.01 per litre; diesel prices – ₹98.65 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹102.40 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.99 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹96.37 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.16 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – ₹108.52 per litre; diesel prices – ₹98.30 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – ₹101.01 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.57 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – ₹103.11 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.15 per litre

This was the 37th hike since 4 May when oil companies revised the rates after observing an 18-day hiatus during assembly elections in five states and a UT.

Since then, the price of petrol has risen by ₹9.81 per litre and diesel by ₹8.74 a litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.