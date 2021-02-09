Petrol price at record high on Tuesday in Delhi

This comes against the backdrop of benchmark Brent crude trading at $61.03 per barrel in early trades on Tuesday, and the West Texas Intermediate was at $56.69 a barrel, at the time of writing this story. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $59.15 a barrel on 5 February.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}