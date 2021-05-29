Fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday taking petrol price in Mumbai over ₹100 per litre for the first time. Petrol price was hiked up to 26 paise while the price of diesel went up around 30 paise across metros, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data.

In Mumbai, petrol price breached ₹100 mark as it was retailing at ₹100.19 per litre whereas diesel was priced at ₹92.17 per litre. A litre of petrol in Delhi now comes for ₹93.94 and diesel is priced at ₹91.87 per litre.

The 15th increase in prices since May 4 has pushed petrol and diesel prices to record-high levels across the country.

Rates had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

