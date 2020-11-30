Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol price crosses 90 per litre mark in few cities
The rates are more in Madhya Pradesh due to a higher rate of Value Added Tax. Photo: Reuters

Petrol price crosses 90 per litre mark in few cities

1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

Petrol rate in Bhopal was 90.05 per litre while diesel was being sold at 80.10 per litre on Monday

Bhopal: With petrol prices have been steadily creeping up since the past 10 days. The price of petrol in a few cities has even crossed the mark of 90 per litre. Since prices varies from state to state, a few cities have crossed the threshold of 90 per liter before other. One of the cities to have crossed the mark is Bhopal.

In the state's capital, petrol rate was 90.05 per litre while diesel was being sold at 80.10 per litre on Monday, according to Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Associations president Ajay Singh.

Singh claimed that crude prices are going up due to increasing demand following the easing of coronavirus-induced-lockdown across the world.

He also highlighted the reason why prices of both petrol and diesel are higher in comparison to other states. The rates are more in Madhya Pradesh due to a higher rate of Value Added Tax (VAT), he said. The rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in Madhya Pradesh is 39% and 28%, respectively.

Singh said that in some cities of Madhya Pradesh, petrol prices have crossed 91 mark for the first time.

With inputs from PTI

