Petrol price exceeds 120 in MP's border district; diesel nears 110

Hike in petrol and diesel prices have been exacerbated in the border districts of Madhya Pradesh due to transportation cost and cheaper rates in neighbouring states. In the Anuppur district of the state, petrol prices crossed ₹120 per litre, while diesel prices hovered around ₹110 per litre on Wednesday. Similarly the cost of petrol in Balaghat, which falls on the state's border with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, reached ₹119.23 per litre today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}