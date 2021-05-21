Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹99.32 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.01 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹93.11 per litre; diesel prices – ₹86.64 per litre
Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹94.71 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.62 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹96.14 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.84 per litre
Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹96.70 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.36 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹95.27 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.77 per litre
Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹100.20 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.13 per litre
Patna: Petrol prices – ₹95.41 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.21 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹89.50 per litre; diesel prices – ₹83.46 per litre
Rates had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Bhopal was the first state capital where the fuel cost over ₹100. It has been followed by Jaipur.
With the latest increase, prices in Mumbai are inching closer to the mark too.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.
Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. The union government levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 on diesel.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!