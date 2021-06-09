Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹106.39 a litre and diesel at ₹99.24.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.
Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
On the other hand, Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, is nearing USD 72 per barrel for the first time in two years.
Blame on crude price surge
Union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed the recent surge in global crude oil prices for the fuel price hike in India.
Noting that petrol and diesel have become costlier in recent times, Pradhan said it is up to the GST Council to decide whether the fuel should be brought under the Goods and Services Tax, which, many believe, would substantially bring down the prices.
"The prices of petroleum products have gone up. The main reason is that the price of crude oil has gone over USD 70 (per barrel) in the international market. This negatively impacts consumers here, as India imports 80 per cent of its oil requirement," he said.
