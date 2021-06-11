Congress will hold a symbolic protest at petrol pumps across the country on Friday against the rising fuel prices that have crossed the ₹100-mark at several places, including Mumbai.

According to party general secretary KC Venugopal, the protests will be organised by the local units of the party in compliance with all Covid safety protocols prescribed by the administration.

Venugopal has said that the demonstration is to highlight public interest such as problems being faced due to the spiralling prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

In addition to this, the party's focus is also on the unprecedented economic slowdown, the rising unemployment and skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities, he said.

Even during the pandemic, BJP's great India loot continues.



With 47 hikes in 2021 alone, Indian pockets are on fire.



Raise your voice against BJP's tyranny.



11 June 2021, 10 am onwards.#BJPLootingIndia pic.twitter.com/gPiTXtEYBd — Congress (@INCIndia) June 10, 2021

The Congress leader said that the people of the country have been battling against Covid-19 for the last 15 months due to the wrong policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"On one hand they could not get medicines and health facilities at the right time, on the other, they have been suffering because of the failing economy and widespread unemployment," he said in a statement.

"Instead of sympathising with the problems of the commoners, the BJP government has decided to disregard the sufferings of the people and continue to inflict pain by raising the prices of petrol and diesel every other day," he said.

The BJP government has increased excise duty by ₹23.87 per litre on petrol and ₹28.37 on diesel in comparison to the previous UPA regime, Venugopal said.

"Because of the wrong policies and hefty taxes, petrol prices in many parts of the country have crossed ₹100 per litre these days, while diesel prices are on the verge of reaching ₹100 per litre," said Venugopal.

Petrol, diesel prices

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Friday 31 paise per litre and 28 paise per litre, respectively.

After the increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹95.85, whereas diesel costs ₹86.75 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.04 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.15 per litre.

Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹106.94 a litre and diesel at ₹99.80.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.