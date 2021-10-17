Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that the government will decide on reducing the petrol price by effecting a tax cut, after reviewing the state's economy. "I have already said, it is dependent on the economy, after the by-polls I will review the economy, at that time if the economy has improved, there is an opportunity for it," Bommai said, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the fourth consecutive day today.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹0.35 to ₹105.84 per litre and ₹ ₹94.57 per litre respectively. For the fourth consecutive day, the rates of petrol and diesel were increased by ₹0.35 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by ₹0.34 to ₹111.77 while the cost of diesel increased by ₹0.37 to ₹102.52 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol rises witnessed a hike of ₹0.33 to ₹106.43 while the cost of diesel increased by ₹0.35 to ₹97.68 per litre.

While in Chennai, petrol prices saw a hike of ₹0.31 to ₹103.01 and the cost of diesel is increased by ₹ ₹0.33 to ₹98.92.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices over a week ago.

Meanwhile, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased as compared to the pre-COVID times, and the government is working towards price stability.

