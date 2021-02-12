Petrol prices were hiked by 29 paise to touch an all-time high in the national capital on Friday, i.e. 12 February. In New Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 29 paise from ₹87.85 per litre to ₹88.14 and diesel was hiked by 35 paise from ₹78.03 per litre to ₹78.38 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices were ₹94.64 per litre and ₹85.32 per litre, respectively.

Here are the latest fuel rates in your city:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹89.44 per litre and ₹81.96 per litre in Kolkata.

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹90.44 per litre and ₹83.52 per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.09 per litre and ₹83.09 per litre.

4) In Noida, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹87.05 per litre and ₹78.80 per litre.

5) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.65 per litre and ₹85.50 per litre.

6) In Patna, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹90.55 per litre and ₹83.58 per litre.

7) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹86.99 per litre and ₹78.75 per litre.

8) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹94.55 per litre and ₹86.65 per litre.

Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at a record high in the country, prompting calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers. Fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

