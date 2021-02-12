Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol price hit all-time high of 88.14 per litre in Delhi, diesel at 78.38. Check fuel rates in your city
People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station.

Petrol price hit all-time high of 88.14 per litre in Delhi, diesel at 78.38. Check fuel rates in your city

2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  • In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 29 paise from 87.85 per litre to 88.14 and diesel was hiked by 35 paise from 78.03 per litre to 78.38
  • In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices were 94.64 per litre and 85.32 per litre, respectively

Petrol prices were hiked by 29 paise to touch an all-time high in the national capital on Friday, i.e. 12 February. In New Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 29 paise from 87.85 per litre to 88.14 and diesel was hiked by 35 paise from 78.03 per litre to 78.38 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices were 94.64 per litre and 85.32 per litre, respectively.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

Here are the latest fuel rates in your city:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to 89.44 per litre and 81.96 per litre in Kolkata.

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to 90.44 per litre and 83.52 per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.09 per litre and 83.09 per litre.

4) In Noida, petrol and diesel rates rose to 87.05 per litre and 78.80 per litre.

5) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.65 per litre and 85.50 per litre.

6) In Patna, petrol and diesel rates rose to 90.55 per litre and 83.58 per litre.

7) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to 86.99 per litre and 78.75 per litre.

8) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to 94.55 per litre and 86.65 per litre.

Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at a record high in the country, prompting calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers. Fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

