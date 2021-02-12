Petrol prices were hiked by 29 paise to touch an all-time high in the national capital on Friday, i.e. 12 February. In New Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 29 paise from ₹87.85 per litre to ₹88.14 and diesel was hiked by 35 paise from ₹78.03 per litre to ₹78.38 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.