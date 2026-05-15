Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over fuel price hike: ‘Public will pay for mistakes’

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on 15 May blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hike in fuel prices amid the West Asia conflict, while taking a firm stance for the welfare of the public.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that the PM Modi-led government's ‘mistakes’ have cost the people, and claimed that the increase in petrol and diesel prices, which he termed as "vasooli (extortion)", will be done in instalments.

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"Modi government's mistake, public will pay the price. The ₹3 shock has already arrived. The rest of the recovery will be done in instalments," he said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why have petrol and diesel prices increased in India? ⌵ Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre across India due to a sharp rise in global energy prices. This surge is linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global crude oil supplies and made markets volatile. 2 How does the Indian government justify the recent fuel price hike? ⌵ Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the hike by stating that India managed to keep the increase minimal (3.2% for petrol, 3.4% for diesel) compared to other countries which saw hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100%. He highlighted this as 'governance with responsibility' and 'leadership that puts people first'. 3 What was Rahul Gandhi's reaction to the fuel price increase? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi blamed the Modi government's 'mistakes' for the fuel price hike, calling the increase 'vasooli (extortion)' that the public will pay for in instalments. He noted that the ₹3 shock had already arrived. 4 How have global crude oil prices been affected by the West Asia conflict? ⌵ The conflict in West Asia has caused global crude oil prices, including Brent crude, to remain elevated and volatile. Fears of disrupted energy exports from the region have pushed prices above USD 100 per barrel, impacting import costs for India. 5 Why did fuel retailers stop daily price revisions before this hike? ⌵ State-run fuel retailers had stopped daily price revisions in April 2022 to shield consumers from soaring global oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They absorbed losses for weeks, even as crude prices crossed $100 per barrel, before eventually needing to revise retail prices.

The staunch attack came after the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre across the country. Following the revision, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from ₹94.77 to ₹97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from ₹87.67 to ₹90.67 per litre.

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the hike in fuel prices, comparing the 3.2% and 3.4% price increase in petrol in India to other countries, claiming that they witnessed the hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100% due to the West Asia conflict.

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Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for balancing economic stability with public welfare, he credited the government for governing with responsibility and putting people first while making decisions.

"As the world battled rising fuel costs after the West Asia conflict, India stood apart. While several countries witnessed petrol & diesel hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100%, India limited the increase to just 3.2% for petrol & 3.4% for diesel," Rijiju said in a post on X.

"Even as Brent crude crossed $100/barrel & global markets turned volatile, India's public sector oil companies absorbed huge losses for weeks to protect citizens from inflation & economic pressure. This is governance with responsibility. This is leadership that puts people first. Under PM Narendra Modi, India continues to balance economic stability with public welfare," he added.

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Modi government's mistake, public will pay the price.

The fuel price hike comes amid escalating global crude oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel.

(With agency inputs)