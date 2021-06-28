Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol price rise: Case filed against petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Bihar

Petrol price rise: Case filed against petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Bihar

India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
1 min read . 10:01 PM IST PTI

  • Local resident filed the case before the court alleging that it was a 'conspiracy' to sell petrol at high rates across the country though the price of crude oil was quite low

A case was on Monday lodged before a court in this north Bihar town against Union Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the spiralling rise in petrol prices.

Local resident Tamanna Hashmi filed the case before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, alleging that it was a "conspiracy" to sell petrol at high rates across the country though the price of crude oil was quite low.

Hashmi, a serious litigant known for lodging cases against well-known personalities, has sought Pradhans trial under IPC Sections 420 (fraud), 295 and 295 (A) pertaining to deliberate malicious acts and 511 (attempt to commit an offence).

Hashmi has further alleged that the prices of petrol have left the people of the country "terrorised" and "enraged". The petition is expected to be taken up for hearing in due course.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

