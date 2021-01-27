Petrol price scale another record high, retail at 86.30 per litre in Delhi

The Centre has, however, not responded to calls to lower taxes on transportation fuels. In 2020-21, India, the third-largest oil importer globally, had raised taxes on petrol and diesel by ₹13 and ₹16, respectively, in two tranches, through a special additional excise duty, besides road and infrastructure cess. Central and state taxes, and dealers’ commission, are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuels to arrive at the retail price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}