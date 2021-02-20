OPEN APP
In Mumbai, prices increased by 39 paise per litre whereas diesel received a price hike of 37 paise per litre (HT_PRINT)
Petrol price sets new record: 97 a litre in Mumbai, check prices

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 04:45 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

States such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have continued to witness prices in triple digits due to relatively higher VAT in the states

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed another hike which makes it the twelfth consecutive spike in the past two weeks. The price of petrol has reached 97 in Mumbai, gradually inching towards the 100 mark. Diesel has been priced at 88 in Mumbai. States such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have continued to witness prices in triple digits due to relatively higher VAT in the states.

In Delhi, petrol price has climbed to 90.58 per litre. Diesel in the national capital has been priced at 80.97 per litre.

With the latest price hike in petrol and diesel, there is a record growth of 3.63 per litre which is the highest since the time prices were deregulated.

The hike in prices can be attributed to an increased cost of crude oil in the global market. The imported fuel satisfies 85% of the needs of the country.

Brent oil was priced at $65 a barrel this week. The energy crisis in United States’ Texas state took out almost 40% of the nation's crude production which resulted in a imbalance in supply. Extreme temperature drops in the state led to surge in power usage which eventually outgrew the supply and damaged critical infrastructure.

