Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed another hike which makes it the twelfth consecutive spike in the past two weeks. The price of petrol has reached ₹97 in Mumbai, gradually inching towards the ₹100 mark. Diesel has been priced at ₹88 in Mumbai. States such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have continued to witness prices in triple digits due to relatively higher VAT in the states.

In Delhi, petrol price has climbed to ₹90.58 per litre. Diesel in the national capital has been priced at ₹80.97 per litre.

With the latest price hike in petrol and diesel, there is a record growth of ₹3.63 per litre which is the highest since the time prices were deregulated.

The hike in prices can be attributed to an increased cost of crude oil in the global market. The imported fuel satisfies 85% of the needs of the country.

Brent oil was priced at $65 a barrel this week. The energy crisis in United States’ Texas state took out almost 40% of the nation's crude production which resulted in a imbalance in supply. Extreme temperature drops in the state led to surge in power usage which eventually outgrew the supply and damaged critical infrastructure.

