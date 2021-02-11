Petrol price touches record high of Rs87.85 per litre in Delhi on Thursday

OPEN APP
OMCs hiked petrol and diesel prices by 25 paise a litre and 30 paise a litre respectively in the National Capital Region.
1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 10:36 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Diesel selling at Rs78.03 a litre in the national capital. In Mumbai also, petrol and diesel selling at a record high of Rs94.36 a litre and Rs84.94 a litre respectively.

Transportation fuel prices continue to increase, with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday raising petrol and diesel prices by 25 paise a litre and 30 paise a litre respectively in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The pump retail prices of petrol hit a new record high of Rs87.85 per litre in Delhi. Diesel prices retailed at Rs78.03 a litre in the national capital. In Mumbai also, petrol and diesel are being sold at a record high at Rs94.36 a litre and Rs84.94 a litre respectively.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

This comes against the backdrop of the cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, crossing the $60 per barrel mark, and was at $60.49 per barrel on 9 February. The benchmark Brent crude was trading at $61.06 per barrel in early trades on Thursday, and the West Texas Intermediate was at $58.31 a barrel at the time of writing this story.

Every dollar increase in the price of oil raises India’s import bill by Rs10,700 crore on an annualized basis. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April before recovering to $49.84 a barrel in December, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged at $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.

Having held rates steady for 29 days, OMCs had been increasing auto fuel prices since early January. India, the third-largest oil importer globally is vulnerable to any increase in global prices as they can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit.

