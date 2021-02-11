Petrol price touches record high of Rs87.85 per litre in Delhi on Thursday

Transportation fuel prices continue to increase, with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday raising petrol and diesel prices by 25 paise a litre and 30 paise a litre respectively in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The pump retail prices of petrol hit a new record high of Rs87.85 per litre in Delhi. Diesel prices retailed at Rs78.03 a litre in the national capital. In Mumbai also, petrol and diesel are being sold at a record high at Rs94.36 a litre and Rs84.94 a litre respectively.

This comes against the backdrop of the cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, crossing the $60 per barrel mark, and was at $60.49 per barrel on 9 February. The benchmark Brent crude was trading at $61.06 per barrel in early trades on Thursday, and the West Texas Intermediate was at $58.31 a barrel at the time of writing this story.

Every dollar increase in the price of oil raises India’s import bill by Rs10,700 crore on an annualized basis. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April before recovering to $49.84 a barrel in December, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged at $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.

Having held rates steady for 29 days, OMCs had been increasing auto fuel prices since early January. India, the third-largest oil importer globally is vulnerable to any increase in global prices as they can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit.

