Petrol price up 30 paise, diesel 26 paise a litre; rates at 2-year high

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 09:46 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

Petrol and diesel prices in India have touched two-year highs after being hiked for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. In Delhi, petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, the sixth straight day of increase in rates due to firming international oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to 83.71 per litre from 83.41. Diesel rates went up from 73.61 to 73.87 per litre, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies.

Rates crossed 90-mark for petrol and 80 in case of diesel in Mumbai. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were raised to 90.34 per litre and 80.51 per litre respectively.

Petrol prices in Delhi have increased by 2.65 per litre and diesel prices have risen by 3.40 per litre in the past 17 days.

This is the sixth straight day of price hike and the 15th increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-month hiatus.

Rates are now at the highest level since September 2018.

In 17 days, the petrol price has gone up by 2.65 per litre and diesel rate has risen by 3.41.

