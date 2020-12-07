Petrol price up 30 paise, diesel 26 paise a litre; rates at 2-year high

Petrol and diesel prices in India have touched two-year highs after being hiked for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. In Delhi, petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, the sixth straight day of increase in rates due to firming international oil prices.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have touched two-year highs after being hiked for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. In Delhi, petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, the sixth straight day of increase in rates due to firming international oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to ₹ 83.71 per litre from ₹ 83.41. Diesel rates went up from ₹73.61 to ₹73.87 per litre, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to ₹ 83.71 per litre from ₹ 83.41. Diesel rates went up from ₹73.61 to ₹73.87 per litre, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Rates crossed ₹90-mark for petrol and ₹80 in case of diesel in Mumbai. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were raised to ₹90.34 per litre and ₹ 80.51 per litre respectively.

Petrol prices in Delhi have increased by ₹ 2.65 per litre and diesel prices have risen by ₹ 3.40 per litre in the past 17 days.

This is the sixth straight day of price hike and the 15th increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-month hiatus.

Rates are now at the highest level since September 2018.

In 17 days, the petrol price has gone up by ₹2.65 per litre and diesel rate has risen by ₹3.41.