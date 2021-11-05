OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol prices come down by 13.30, diesel rates by 19 in this state
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government on Thursday issued a notification reducing the price of diesel and petrol by 7 per litre, following similar reduction of 10 and 5 respectively by the Centre. 

The state government in a release claimed that Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel. With this, diesel prices were reduced from 104.50 on November 3 to 85.03, which is a reduction of 19.47. 

Petrol prices were reduced from 113.93 on November 3 to 100.63, which is a reduction of 13.30, the release said. Karnataka’s share of Sales Tax on Petrol is reduced from 35 to 25.9 percent and that on Diesel has been reduced from 24 to 14.34 per cent, by virtue of today’s notification, it added. 

Buckling under pressure, the central government on Wednesday had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 per litre to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels, following which the state government had also announced its decision to reduce. 

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government had been contemplating reducing prices ever since fuel prices crossed the 100 mark, and it may cause an estimated loss of 2,100 crore to the state's exchequer.

 "After the central government's decision to reduce fuel prices I spoke to the Union Finance and Home Minister and they expressed desire that the state slash the prices. I spoke to our senior officials and decided on it," he added. 

