Petrol prices come down by 13.30, diesel rates by 19 in this state

Petrol prices were reduced from ₹113.93 on November 3 to ₹100.63, which is a reduction of ₹13.30, the release said. Karnataka’s share of Sales Tax on Petrol is reduced from 35 to 25.9 percent and that on Diesel has been reduced from 24 to 14.34 per cent, by virtue of today’s notification, it added.

