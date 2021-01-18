Petrol prices continue to rise, hit a new high on Monday

After holding the retail price of petrol steady for 29 days, OMCs in India started increasing prices in January. This has come against the backdrop of a rally in global crude oil prices with coronavirus vaccination drives beginning worldwide. However, prices have slightly moderated, with Brent trading at $54.57 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate trading at $51.92 a barrel at the time of writing this article. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai, and Brent crude, was $55.55 a barrel on 14 January, the latest date for which this data was available.

