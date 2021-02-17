Petrol prices crosses 100 mark in some places. Check latest rates

Petrol prices crosses ₹100 mark in some places. Check latest rates1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 08:44 AM IST
Rates are higher in states that levy higher VAT.
Petrol price on Wednesday soared to over ₹100-mark per litre in Rajasthan - the highest level India has ever seen - as fuel prices were hiked for the ninth day in a row.
Petrol price was raised by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
The increase in petrol and diesel priced pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.
Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.
In Sriganganagar town of the state, petrol soared to ₹100.13 and diesel jumped to ₹92.13 per litre.
This is despite the Rajasthan government late last month cutting VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent. VAT on petrol at 36 per cent plus ₹1.5 per litre road cess is still the highest in the country. On diesel, the state levies 26 per cent and ₹1.75 per litre road cess.
Branded petrol at Sriganganagar was priced at ₹102.91 a litre and similar grade diesel at ₹92.13.
In Jaipur, retail petrol price was at ₹96.01, and ₹88.34 per litre.
