Petrol prices hit a new high in Delhi amid global rally in crude oil

NEW DELHI: India’s transportation fuel is becoming costlier day by day, with oil marketing companies (OMCs) again increasing petrol and diesel prices by 25 paise per litre each on Tuesday.

This comes in the wake of petrol and diesel prices being raised by 25 paise per litrel each on Monday.

Fuel prices in the national capital registered a record high on Tuesday, with petrol selling at Rs85.20 per litre. This is the highest price for petrol in the national capital region. Diesel was retailing at Rs75.38 per litre in the capital. It is retialing at a record high price in Mumbai.

After holding the retail price of petrol steady for 29 days, OMCs in India started increasing prices in January.

This comes against the backdrop of a rally in global crude oil prices, with Brent trading at $55.05 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate trading at $52.31 a barrel at the time of writing this article. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was $54.26 a barrel on 18 January.

There are increasing calls for the government to lower taxes on transportation fuels, as central and state taxes and the commission of dealers are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuel to arrive at the retail price. This demand comes against the backdrop of the central government’s receipts from excise duty, the bulk of which comes from petrol, diesel, and crude oil, witnessing a sharp 40% year-on-year jump in the first seven months of this fiscal year.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer is prone to price and supply risks and any increase in global prices can affect the country's import bill, stoke inflation, and increase its trade deficit. Every dollar per barrel rise in crude prices increases India’s oil import bill by Rs10,700 crore on an annualized basis. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

India has been making efforts to enhance energy security with the government planning to offer viability gap funding to attract bidders for the second phase of India's Strategic Petroleum Reserves, which will add 12 days of crude oil storage, as reported by Mint. Strategic crude oil reserves are meant to tackle emergency situations and allow a country to tide over short-term supply disruptions.

The price of crude fell to $19.90 in April following the coronavirus outbreak before rising to $49.84 a barrel in December, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.

