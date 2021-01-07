Petrol prices hit all-time high after today's hike. Check rates here

Petrol prices in Delhi were today hiked by 23 paise to an all-time high of ₹84.2 amid firming international oil prices. Diesel prices were today raised by 26 paise to ₹74.38 a litre. On Wednesday, oil marketing companies raised prices of both petrol and diesel by 26 paise per litre and 25 paise a litre in Delhi after a month-long hiatus.