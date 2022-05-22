This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Imran Khan, at the same time, slammed the Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for ‘running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin’.
Imran Khan praised India for not caving in to "US pressure" and buying discounted oil from Russia. On May 21, the former Pakistan prime minister said that his government was working on the same thing with the help of an independent foreign policy and slammed the Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for "running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".
Imran Khan’s reaction comes after the Narendra Modi government in India reduced the price of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and Diesel by ₹7 per litre.
On May 21, the Centre announced an excise duty drop of ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹6 per litre on diesel, bringing respite to consumers who have been hit by high fuel costs, which have also pushed inflation to multi-year highs.
"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," Imran Khan tweeted while retweeting information about reduction of the petrol and diesel prices in India.
"Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs" surrendered to outside pressure imposing a regime transition, according to Imran Khan, and "are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin."
"For our govt, Pakistan's interest was supreme but unfortunately the local Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs bowed to external pressure forcing a regime change, and are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin," the former PM tweeted.
In Delhi petrol will cost ₹95.91 per litre after the excise tax reduction while diesel will cost ₹89.67 per litre. You can get petrol for ₹111.01 per litre and diesel for ₹97.77 per litre in Mumbai. In Chennai, petrol will cost ₹101.35 and diesel ₹93.94 after the reduction. In Kolkata,. petrol will cost Rs105.62 a litre in Kolkata and diesel ₹92.83 per litre.
