Home >News >India >Petrol prices increased for the sixth day in a row. Check latest rates

Oil marketing companies have increased petrol prices for the sixth day straight across all metros on Tuesday. In Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, petrol rates have been hiked by 11 paise, while the prices rose by 9 paise in Chennai.

Since August 16, OMCs have raised petrol prices across metros, barring August 19. Petrol prices have increased by 1.3 in Delhi, and 1.2 in Mumbai, in last 10 days.

Petrol price in Delhi is 81.73 per litre and 88.39 per litre in Mumbai. In other cities, petrol rates are as follows -- 84.73/litre in Chennai; 83.24/litre in Kolkata; 84.94/litre in Hyderabad; 84.39/litre in Bengaluru; 79.89 in Gurugram, and 82.09 in Noida.

Diesel prices have remained unchanged for almost a month. Diesel is priced at 73.56 per litre in Delhi and 80.11 per litre in Mumbai.

Oil prices rose on Monday as storms headed for the Gulf of Mexico shut more than half of the region's offshore production, with the more dangerous of the two storms expected to strike later in the week.

Crude oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as traders weighed massive production cuts in the U.S. Gulf Coast from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura against rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Oil marketing companies revise the fuel prices every day at 6 am. Photo: Mint

Petrol prices continued at 3-month low, diesel rates become cheaper today

1 min read . 17 Feb 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout