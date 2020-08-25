Subscribe
Petrol prices increased for the sixth day in a row. Check latest rates
Diesel is priced at 73.56 per litre in Delhi and 80.11 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol prices increased for the sixth day in a row. Check latest rates

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST Staff Writer

Since August 16, OMCs have raised petrol prices across metros, barring August 19

Oil marketing companies have increased petrol prices for the sixth day straight across all metros on Tuesday. In Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, petrol rates have been hiked by 11 paise, while the prices rose by 9 paise in Chennai.

Since August 16, OMCs have raised petrol prices across metros, barring August 19. Petrol prices have increased by 1.3 in Delhi, and 1.2 in Mumbai, in last 10 days.

Petrol price in Delhi is 81.73 per litre and 88.39 per litre in Mumbai. In other cities, petrol rates are as follows -- 84.73/litre in Chennai; 83.24/litre in Kolkata; 84.94/litre in Hyderabad; 84.39/litre in Bengaluru; 79.89 in Gurugram, and 82.09 in Noida.

Diesel prices have remained unchanged for almost a month. Diesel is priced at 73.56 per litre in Delhi and 80.11 per litre in Mumbai.

Oil prices rose on Monday as storms headed for the Gulf of Mexico shut more than half of the region's offshore production, with the more dangerous of the two storms expected to strike later in the week.

Crude oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as traders weighed massive production cuts in the U.S. Gulf Coast from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura against rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe.

