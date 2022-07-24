Petrol prices remain unchanged for over two months

Petrol prices remain unchanged for over two months1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept the price of petrol and diesel in the national capital unchanged for over two months.
Petrol is sold for ₹96.72 per litre in Delhi, and diesel is priced at ₹89.62 a litre, according to data on the Indian Oil Corporation’s site. The prices have remained same for 63 days in a row.
Similarly, in Chennai and Kolkata, prices have been steady for the past two months. Petrol costs ₹102.63 and ₹106.03 per litre in Chennai and Kolkata, while diesel is sold for ₹94.24 and ₹92.76 per litre, respectively.
However, prices declined in Mumbai on 15 July, after the Maharashtra government lower the valued added tax on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 a liltre, respectively. Since then, prices of petrol in Mumbai has been ₹106.31 per litre and the rate of diesel has been at ₹94.27 a litre.
OMCs have largely kept the prices unchanged even amid a volatile global trade of crude oil. Crude oil prices have been trading on a volatile note of late amid recessionary concerns, covid cases in China along with the persistent supply fears emanating out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
On Friday, the September contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $103.20 per barrel, lower by 0.64% from its previous close. The September contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1.71% to $94.70 a barrel.
Prices declined on Friday, after the European Union said that it would allow Russian state-owned companies to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment of sanctions agreed by its member states. Russian energy majors Rosneft and Gazprom will be able to ship oil to other countries which would lower the global energy concerns.
